Bengaluru tourists throw trash into Cauvery, made to clean up

MADIKERI: A wedding party that had littered Cauvery river in Kushalnagar was summoned back by an eco-conscious couple and environmentalists and was made to clean the waterbody on Monday.

The couple, Chandramohan and Vanita, residents of Kushalnagar and members of the Cauvery Swachata Andolana, found piles of paper floating in the river near Kushalnagar-Koppa bridge.

The couple picked up a few of those papers and found them to be invitation cards dumped by some miscreants. Over 500 wedding cards were floating in the river.

The couple found a mobile phone number mentioned on the cards and called the number. When the call came, the family that had thrown the cards in the river was on its way to Bengaluru in a private bus. The couple told the family that if they don’t return and clean the river, legal action would be taken against them.

Twenty-two members of the family, who returned, took to cleaning the river. They told the couple that their priest had suggested to them to throw the undistributed wedding cards into Cauvery river. The family apologised to the couple and vowed not to trash public places again.