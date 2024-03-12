Embracing ‘flaw’some skin

BENGALURU: Ever heard of the phrase ‘ageing like milk’? It became popular on social media describing how Gen Z felt like they were not ageing well. With overflowing information on social media and ever-changing trends, many in their early twenties and younger have begun to feel that way. “If you are invested in a trend, even the smallest wrinkle or a strand of grey hair is going to seem unacceptable,” says Srinithi Sridhar, a counselling psychologist in the city. She observes a double-edged sword in skincare trends. “The good part of it is people are genuinely taking care of their skin. But anything in excess is not helpful. If you see your self-confidence plummeting then it’s time to take a step back,” explains Sridhar.

Echoing this sentiment, Tanya Kataria, another counselling psychologist, emphasises the role of social media in shaping beauty standards. She says the pursuit of flawless skin, heavily influenced by online trends, has permeated even into younger demographics. “I work with kids and I’ve seen 13 year olds talk about their skincare routine, which wasn’t there previously. So things are really changing in terms of younger generations trying all these chemicals like retinol because nobody is comfortable with the thought of ageing. And seeing peers around them starting to use them makes it worse,” says Kataria.

From a medical perspective, Dr Akhila Husne, an aesthetic physician, raises concerns about misinformation on social media, particularly regarding potent ingredients like retinol. She cautions against their indiscriminate use, highlighting the need for tailored advice and stressing that ‘one-size fits all’ doesn’t apply to skincare.