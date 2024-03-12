Metro services disrupted in Bengaluru as intruder enters viaduct area to steal copper

BENGALURU: An intruder who entered the elevated viaduct (bridge like structure where rail tracks are laid) between Pattanagere and Jnanabharathi Metro stations on Metro’s Purple Line to commit a theft forced a partial disruption of Metro train operations for 27 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

Train services were halted between 3 pm and 3.27 pm between Mysuru Road and Challaghatta Metro stations as the electrical power supply was switched off immediately by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Train operations continued unaffected between Mysuru Road and Kadugodi (Whitefield) stations.

A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, told TNIE, “We had put in place a patrolling team from our security team on our railway tracks following six incidents of individuals entering railway tracks unauthorisedly in the last two months to commit thefts. They attempt to steal the signalling cables that have copper in them and this can affect operations. One of our patrolling staff spotted him. Power supply was switched off immediately so that our security team could rush and nab him. However, the miscreant managed to escape, possibly by sliding down a tree.”

The search for him is on, he added.