Two Shivaratri murder cases solved, nine arrested in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Nine people have been arrested in connection with the two murders reported on Friday, the night of Mahashivaratri. The incidents took place in Cottonpet and Byatarayanapura police limits.

Cottonpet police investigating the murder of rowdy sheeter Shiva (35) arrested six accused -- Chandrashekar alias Cheta, Shekar alias Dori, Manikanta alias Mani, Kiran alias Chinnappa, Stefan and Simbu. Stefan was reportedly involved in the murder of the former BBMP corporator Rekhaa Kadiresh, in June 2021, and was recently out on bail.

The victim was hacked to death near his house in Flower Garden. Old rivalry is being suspected behind the murder.

In Byatarayanapura police limits, three people -- Chetan, Ranga and Pavan-- who had stabbed Yogesh (23) have been arrested. The victim while dancing at a programme in a temple is said to have accidentally stamped on the foot of one of the accused. This led to an argument between them. Yogesh was chased and in an attempt to escape, he tried jumping over a gate. It was earlier suspected that he died after the gate’s rod pierced his chest. However the CCTV footage revealed that the victim was chased, and attacked.