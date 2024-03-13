Bengaluru: City saw 174 fatal accidents in two months

BENGALURU: “Bengaluru witnessed 174 fatal accidents in the first two months of the year. Out of which 10 per cent of the total fatalities were at Devanahalli, due to the high speeds on the elevated corridor, followed by Kengeri due to the NICE road,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth said.

Last year, among the 914 fatalities, 74 per cent were two-wheeler riders, while 21 per cent were pedestrians. Alarmingly, 60 percent of those affected were 60 years or above. The city currently has the largest number of privately owned vehicles in India, with a traffic density of 827 vehicles per 1,000. The number of vehicles are growing exponentially, said the officer, while addressing the road safety campaign organised by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) on Monday.

“We are currently working on implementing advanced technologies such as AI, Big Data and IOT based solutions, to optimise traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance safety,” Anucheth said.

“Our primary goal is to understand the dynamics of congestion – its causes, locations, and mitigation strategies. To achieve this, we’ve developed ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management), a system that harnesses data from diverse sources to monitor congestion patterns. By categorizing traffic flow into moderate, high, and severe, we can promptly respond to the situation. Leveraging our advancements, we can now disseminate real-time road conditions via map-based services, and social media platforms to mitigate traffic congestion,” he added.