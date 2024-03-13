'One Nation One Product' kiosk opened at Bengaluru's SMVT

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Food Processing Industries, Shobha Karandlaje, declared open a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan and Divisional Railway Manager Yogesh Mohan were also seen with her.

Earlier, this kendra was launched here and at Bangarpet railway station by Prime Minister Modi from Ahmedabad virtually along with numerous other railway projects worth Rs 1.06 lakh crore across the country.

Karandlaje also declared open the 'One Station One Product' stall dealing with millets at the SMVT station. This was among the 40 such stalls Modi had launched across the Bengaluru Railway Division.