Realtor stabbed over 15 times, body found in abandoned car near Bagalur

BENGALURU: A 55-year-old realtor, Krishna Yadav, was found murdered in his car in Yelahanka police limits on Tuesday morning. He was stabbed over 15 times. The incident came to light after a passerby noticed the victim lying in a pool of blood. Krishna, who was a resident of Maruthinagar, Yelahanka, stepped out of his home on Monday evening for a business deal, but never returned home. His car was found near the Bagalur cross on the KIA road.

Krishna, a native of Andhra Pradesh was staying with his family in Bengaluru, and had an office near Bagalur Cross. On Monday evening, at around 6.30 pm, he left home in his white car. However, he did not return. His body was found in his car, on Tuesday morning.

“On Monday evening, Krishna had come to his office with his friends, and had consumed alcohol. He stayed back after his friends left. The accused is suspected to be someone known to the realtor. Krishna’s body was found in the passenger seat of his car. It is not clear if the accused drove his car and abandoned it after killing Yadav. CCTV footage is being checked to get more information about the accused,” said an officer part of the investigation.

The murder might have been a result of his professional rivalry. The body was shifted to Ambedkar Hospital mortuary, for postmortem, where it was revealed that he was stabbed over 15 times. The accused have taken away the murder weapon with them. The Yelahanka police have registered a case of murder and are further investigating.