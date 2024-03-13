The Hidden Catalyst

Gehi describes Rudi as a Renaissance man, whose interests weren’t confined to a bubble. “The thing that drew my interest toward Rudi was that his life was not just restricted to art. He was interested in music, theatre, and poetry as well as art. But notably, it was his eye for understanding and discovering talent that made him stand apart,” Gehi says, adding, “In fact, it was he who discovered the renowned artist SH Raza. We also have to remember that at that time, information took a long time to travel around the world. And Rudi also played a crucial role in exposing the kind of art being created in Europe to all these upcoming Indian artists.”

The Catalyst is a result of over seven years of research, archival works and interviews with people who knew Leyden, including his descendants. The choice of the title, Gehi reveals, came from her editor but perfectly encapsulates Leyden’s role. “A catalyst is something that transforms but doesn’t change,” she says, echoing artist Krishen Khanna’s words. She further adds, “Behind the scenes, there are many people who contribute to the success of famous artists, even though they may not get the same recognition. These individuals play a crucial role in shaping the artists’ careers and artworks. I am particularly interested in this history, which I would not call marginalised but rather a hidden history. Rudi became more than just an art critic; he became a promoter and extended his relationship with the artist beyond the traditional role of an art critic. In every sense, he was the greatest champion of the artist’s progress.”

With her book, Gehi aims to offer more than a mere biography of a singular figure. She hopes readers see it as a piece of social history, shedding light on Bombay’s art history, German history, and life in Austria during a specific period. More than that, it’s a story of inspiration and humility. “The life I have written about is deeply inspiring. It shows that one does not need to be a superstar to make a significant contribution. One can remain out of the spotlight and still help others grow. In doing so, one can find purpose in life,” she says.