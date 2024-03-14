Barff: The honest truth

BENGALURU: The subjectivity of truth has captivated humanity for millennia. Depending on perspectives, experiences, and beliefs, the same truth can hold different meanings for different people. What one person holds true may not be for another, and what is considered true today may be questioned or disproven tomorrow.

Acclaimed actor-screenwriter Saurabh Shukla’s play Barff – returning to Bengaluru nearly five years after its debut – explores this fluidity. “It delves into the concept of truth, which is intentionally vague. It questions what truth is, suggesting that ‘truth is truth,’ but whose truth is the truth? Where does it ultimately lead?” says Shukla.

Starring Shukla, Sadia Siddiqui and Sunil Palwal, Barff is set against the backdrop of a frigid Kashmiri winter, and unfolds over a single night. A doctor, far from his familiar urban surroundings, finds himself lured to a remote house under the guise of treating a sick child. However, upon arrival, he is taken captive by a cab driver and his wife.

The title, Barff (meaning ice in Hindi), serves as a metaphor for the emotional distance and hardened mindsets that often accompany conflict. “I wanted to build a story around this idea of isolation, and initially, I placed the story in Maharashtra. However, as I developed the story, I found that the seclusion did not feel authentic or well-grounded in that location,” Shukla shares, adding, “At that time, Kashmir was experiencing insurgency, and it was cut-off from the rest of the world for years.

During a visit to Kashmir for a shoot, I was struck by its natural beauty and the warmth of its people. But there was also an underlying sense of unease. Despite the apparent tranquillity, anything could go wrong at any moment. This unsettling feeling led me to revisit the story. I changed the setting to Kashmir, incorporating the culture, atmosphere, and personal observations I had gathered during my visit.”