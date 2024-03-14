Bitcoin scam: Accused Bengaluru cop says vendetta behind SIT case

BENGALURU: A police inspector, an accused in the Bitcoin scam case, has made serious allegations that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the case, has been pressurised by the present Congress government to re-register the case as the ruling party wants political vendetta against the previous BJP government.

This is to help the main accused in the crime. The case was first registered in 2020, but investigating officers (IOs) in that case have now been made scapegoats, he alleged.

The inspector, Chandradhara SR (44), who works at the Armed Police Training School in Yelahanka and is absconding now, made these allegations in his anticipatory bail petition filed before the 51st Additional City Civil and Sessions Court.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) BN Jagadeesha countered, saying that when Chandradhara was investigating the case in 2020, 31 Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore were shown to have been recovered, but they are untraceable now. Chandradhara had given an explanation that the accused had manipulated the Bitcoin core application and misled the investigation. But he failed to investigate further as to how, why and when the accused tampered with the core application, the SPP argued.