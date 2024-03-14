B.Tech student found dead in hostel campus in Bengalurus's Doddaballapura

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old B.Tech student, Dasari Brahma Sai Reddy, was found dead in the hostel premises of a Deemed to be University in Doddaballapura. The college management has been booked for death by negligence (IPC 304A) following the death of the student on Tuesday. Reddy was from Nandyala district in Andhra Pradesh was found dead on Tuesday around 7.30 pm.

Reddy was a first year computer science student, and stayed in the university’s hostel within the campus. He fell from the sixth floor of the building, where some construction work was going on.

“There is no death note. The student’s laptop has also been recovered. The mobile phone of the student was completely damaged as it was in his pocket. Students rushed outside their hostel rooms after hearing a thud. The warden and the security guard found him dead on the spot,” said an investigating officer.

“It is not clear how the student fell down. There was some kind of construction work going on on the sixth floor, and it is not known what Reddy was doing there. Despite the construction work, there was no restriction of movement for students on the floor. Along with the management, even those who had taken up the construction work have been booked,” the officer added.

The police are waiting for the report from the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO), to ascertain the exact cause of death. Reddy’s parents are agriculturists and the body has been handed over to them after the postmortem, at Doddaballapura Government Hospital.

The Doddaballapura rural police have registered a case and are investigating the case.