Colours that kill

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government just announced a ban on food additives that are used in gobi manchurian and cotton candy after running a special drive to test these food items. Rhodamine B is a colouring agent used in cotton candy to increase its vibrant appeal. This additive, found in ultra-processed foods, is carcinogenic and linked to blood and liver cancers in children and also in adults. Apart of Rhodamine B, other harmful additives heavily used in foods include Sunset Yellow, Carmoisine, and Tartrazine.

How do we identify processed foods?

The NOVA Food Classification System categorises food based on processing levels into four categories or groups with Category 1 being non-processed foods and Category 4 as ultra-processed foods.

Category 1: Unprocessed Foods: Whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts, milk, and meat fall under this category. They are not altered by any food additives and inedible parts like husks are removed from these foods as and when found. No added sugar, salt, oil, or fat is present in foods under this group.

Category 2: Processed Culinary Ingredients: These are obtained directly from category 1 foods or nature, such as oil, sugar, and salt. They are produced through industrial processes like pressing, centrifuging, extracting, mining, or refining. These ingredients are commonly used for seasoning and cooking category 1 foods. For example – the traditional South Indian curry where oil, pulses, vegetables, and salt are used.

Category 3: Processed Foods: This combines non-processed foods or category 1 foods with category 2 ingredients like salt or sugar. Preservation methods such as canning, bottling, and non-alcoholic fermentation (used in bread and cheese) are used to increase the durability of these foods and make them more enjoyable, enhancing their taste.

Category 4: Ultra-Processed Foods: Foods under this group are heavily altered through various levels of industrial processing. Colours, flavours, emulsifiers, and additives are all used to make these foods highly palatable and likable, leading to huge consumption and popularity among people.