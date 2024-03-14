Colours that kill

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government just announced a ban on food additives that are used in gobi manchurian and cotton candy after running a special drive to test these food items. Rhodamine B is a colouring agent used in cotton candy to increase its vibrant appeal. This additive, found in ultra-processed foods, is carcinogenic and linked to blood and liver cancers in children and also in adults. Apart of Rhodamine B, other harmful additives heavily used in foods include Sunset Yellow, Carmoisine, and Tartrazine.
How do we identify processed foods?
The NOVA Food Classification System categorises food based on processing levels into four categories or groups with Category 1 being non-processed foods and Category 4 as ultra-processed foods.
Category 1: Unprocessed Foods: Whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, nuts, milk, and meat fall under this category. They are not altered by any food additives and inedible parts like husks are removed from these foods as and when found. No added sugar, salt, oil, or fat is present in foods under this group.
Category 2: Processed Culinary Ingredients: These are obtained directly from category 1 foods or nature, such as oil, sugar, and salt. They are produced through industrial processes like pressing, centrifuging, extracting, mining, or refining. These ingredients are commonly used for seasoning and cooking category 1 foods. For example – the traditional South Indian curry where oil, pulses, vegetables, and salt are used.
Category 3: Processed Foods: This combines non-processed foods or category 1 foods with category 2 ingredients like salt or sugar. Preservation methods such as canning, bottling, and non-alcoholic fermentation (used in bread and cheese) are used to increase the durability of these foods and make them more enjoyable, enhancing their taste.
Category 4: Ultra-Processed Foods: Foods under this group are heavily altered through various levels of industrial processing. Colours, flavours, emulsifiers, and additives are all used to make these foods highly palatable and likable, leading to huge consumption and popularity among people.
These food items have high calories but very low-nutrient, such as:
Carbonated soft drinks
Sweets and savoury packaged snacks
Chocolates, candies, ice creams
Mass-produced packaged breads, buns, and bakery items
Margarine and other spreads
Cookies, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes
Breakfast cereals
Pre-prepared pies, pasta, and pizza dishes
Fish and chicken nuggets, sticks, and sausages
Burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products
Powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts
The list is quite long! The problem with these foods is Rhodamine B is heavily used in their preparation. These additives increase their palatability with extended shelf life, people love to consume and store these food products out of convenience, without realising the harm these food items can cause to our health. Thus, calling for a ban on these additives in food items is a great start towards good health.
Opting for whole, unprocessed foods (Category 1 of the NOVA Food Classification System) and minimising the consumption of ultra-processed foods (Category 4) is a step towards a healthier diet. Moreover, educating ourselves about food categories and how they impact health is also crucial as it helps us make informed decisions about appropriate food choices.
(The writer is consultant - paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road)