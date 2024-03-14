Lack of integrated plan for Bengaluru led to present water crisis

If all this is properly accounted for, then there is actually an excess. Had proper pits for collecting water and recharging borewells been done, then even during harsh summer, Bengaluru would not have experienced a water crisis,” he said, adding that there is a 1,055% increase in concretisation, 88% reduction in vegetation and 79% fewer water bodies.

Another professor at IISc, also a water expert working with the government, said builders get clearances for large apartments without BWSSB and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) checking their assured water sources. “Borewells and water tankers cannot be considered as prime water sources. Absence of a master plan and coordination among all government agencies has led to this situation.”

S Vishwanath, founder of Rainwater Club, Director of Biome Environmental Solutions and Trustee of Biome Environmental Trust, said: “When a Bengalurean spends Rs 2.5-3 crore for an apartment, why does he not ask for a water source?”

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said water problem is only in 110 villages, where there is no Cauvery water connection. The government has delayed the completion of the Cauvery Phase-5 project by more than a year. This phase, when completed, will supply 750 million litres per day (MLD) of water to these 110 villages.

Government sources said: “If the situation is carefully assessed, the areas facing water crisis are the same that were flooded in June 2022 when the city received 80mm rain in 24hours. This shows there is zero space for water percolation and recharge. Drains and river networks are encroached, due to which there was flooding… and now there is water scarcity.”

AR Shivakumar, rainwater harvesting expert, said Bengaluru is 50% dependent on groundwater and now their yield has dropped by 40%. The government is now seeking an account of borewells. This should have been done earlier. Despite government orders, many are yet to install rainwater harvesting units even as the government has no account of how many are serving the required purpose.

IISc launches two portals to see live condition of the city, its lakes

The IISc, on Wednesday, launched two portals, to see the change in land use pattern for the last 20 years and the current on-ground situation of the urban landscape and the water bodies. The portals - Bangalore Urban Information System (BUIS) and Bangalore Lakes Information System (BLIS) - give real time data of the ground condition in the form of animated video. Explaining the portals, Prof TV Ramachandra from IISc, said, “My team has worked on this for two and half decades. Earlier, we had launched a portal showing the real time condition of the regions in Western Ghats. Using the similar technology, we can now see geo-coordinate wise live condition of Bengaluru. The physical and environmental parameters along with encroachment details of all the 193 water bodies can be seen live, using BLIS. The lake boundary has already been mapped and the data of the 1971 base maps have been used. Live condition using satellite imagery has been superimposed on it. As per information, 98% of lakes are encroached, 92% receive untreated sewage and heavy metals,” he said.

BWSSB directive won’t affect operation of swimming pools: Association

With the BWSSB prohibiting the use of drinking water for filling swimming pools, swimming pool associations have asserted that they have never utilized potable or drinking water and are not permitted to use Cauvery water for commercial activities. The BWSSB in its order on Tuesday, stated that individuals found in violation will face a fine of Rs 5,000, with repeat offenders subject to an additional penalty of Rs 500 on top of the initial fine of Rs 5,000, besides filing a case against violators. Rohit Babu, Swimming Development Officer at Karnataka Swimming Association, said, “Despite the misconception that swimming pools are refilled daily, they are only filtered and not refilled for periods spanning 15-30 days. Every 15-30 days, the pool water is filtered using industrial methods, removing contaminated water, which is only 10% of the total volume. The remaining water is filtered and replenished.” Babu said that since the business relies on non-potable or hard water, operations will continue as usual.