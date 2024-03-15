Electric cable hits work on Doddajala Metro station

The station will have two entries and exits on either side of the Airport Road. This specific electric installation figures on the left side when one travels from the city towards KIA, he added. “This plot of land is required for our entry and exit and ticket counters,” he said. Work was progressing normally on the other entry of Doddajala station. The only other station built in this package will be Chikkajala while two stations inside KIA is the responsibility of BIAL.

Near the Airport Trumpet, the line crosses a railway line. “We, along with K-RIDE (which implements the suburban rail project) have asked permission from South Western Railway Zone to approve our design here,” he added.

On the status of work on this package, the official said, “A total of 150 span U-girders have been completed. Over 50% of civil works had been completed on the package 3 stretch.”

Package-1 runs between Kasturinagar and Kempapura, while Package-2 runs between Kempapura and IAF Yelahanka. On the status of the ongoing work here, another official said, “Around 40% of the work is completed here. The stations of Kasturinagar, Horamavu HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Nagawara, Veerannapalya, and Kempapura figure on this stretch. Station foundation work is nearing completion while viaduct work is progressing.”

Nearly 50% of the work has been completed on Package-2 which has Hebbal, Kodigehalli, Jakkur Cross, Jakkur Plantation, Yelahanka, Bagalur Cross, and Bettahalasuru stations. “All the viaduct work here has been completed except for 2 km on the Outer Ring Road,” he said.