2 hotel staff held for smothering Uzbek woman in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Cracking the murder case of a 27-year-old Uzbekistan woman in a three-star hotel on Wednesday, the Seshadripuram police have arrested two men. The accused were working in the hotel and investigations revealed that it was a murder for gain.

The accused have been been identified as Amrit (22) and Robert P (26), both from Assam. They were members of the housekeeping staff at the hotel located on Sankey Road.

Zarina Djeparova, who was in Bengaluru on a tourist visa for four days, was found murdered in a room located on the second-floor of the hotel by the staff around 11 pm on Wednesday. Police said the staff had to use a master key to enter the room because the woman had not come out after the check-out time and did not respond to numerous phone calls. The staff found Zarina lying on the floor.

A senior police officer told TNIE that special teams were formed to solve the case and two suspects were zeroed in. “The accused, who presumed that the foreign national possessed a significant amount of money, hatched a plot to murder her and take away her valuables. They entered the room under the pretext of cleaning it and smothered her using a pillow,” the officer said.

The killers had fled with Rs 13,000, 12,000 in Uzbekistan currency, along with her mobile phone, the officer added. Further investigation is under way.