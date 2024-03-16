Bengaluru

2 hotel staff held for smothering Uzbek woman in Bengaluru

Accused from Assam entered room on pretext of cleaning, killed her for valuables
The accused have been been identified as Amrit (22) and Robert P (26), both from Assam. They were members of the housekeeping staff at the hotel located on Sankey Road.
Rishita Khanna

BENGALURU: Cracking the murder case of a 27-year-old Uzbekistan woman in a three-star hotel on Wednesday, the Seshadripuram police have arrested two men. The accused were working in the hotel and investigations revealed that it was a murder for gain.

Zarina Djeparova, who was in Bengaluru on a tourist visa for four days, was found murdered in a room located on the second-floor of the hotel by the staff around 11 pm on Wednesday. Police said the staff had to use a master key to enter the room because the woman had not come out after the check-out time and did not respond to numerous phone calls. The staff found Zarina lying on the floor.

A senior police officer told TNIE that special teams were formed to solve the case and two suspects were zeroed in. “The accused, who presumed that the foreign national possessed a significant amount of money, hatched a plot to murder her and take away her valuables. They entered the room under the pretext of cleaning it and smothered her using a pillow,” the officer said.

The killers had fled with Rs 13,000, 12,000 in Uzbekistan currency, along with her mobile phone, the officer added. Further investigation is under way.

