Actor Nithya Shri's reel story

BENGALURU: When it comes to cinema, portrayal of Dalit women is always a welcome sight. In her latest movie Por, actor Nithya Shri plays the character of Venilla, an ambitious Dalit woman who fights for her cause. While preparing for her role, Nithya was very particular to not make it a caricature of any of the Dalit female characters that she has previously seen on screen. Now that the film is out, the actor is happy with how her character has turned out.

Nithya recalls that the preparation for the role was crucial for her. “I took a lot of help from the director [Bejoy Nambiar], and he was very clear as to how he wanted Venilla to be. We had a lot of table reads along with the entire cast and crew. Because it was during the pandemic, we had Zoom meetings to help me understand her character, in terms of the industry she is in and the context of where she’s coming from. I had to understand the director’s vision and what she is fighting for,” she adds.

Set against the backdrop of a college festival, Por – with an ensemble cast of TJ Bhanu, Arjun Das, and Kalidas Jayaram – explores the intricate dynamics between two friends whose paths diverge. Venilla, Nithya says, is a fiercely independent woman ‘who is pitted against a politician’s daughter and they are both in a relationship, which has been hinted extremely subtly in the film’. She gives credit for her knowledge of movie-making to Nambiar.