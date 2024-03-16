More snakes spotted, birds fall from sky as temperature soars in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With the temperature in Bengaluru soaring, and lakes drying up cases of birds falling from the sky have increased in the recent past. Apart from this, snakes like cobras, Russel vipers, rat snakes and wolf snakes are also being spotted increasingly.

BBMP wildlife warden Prasanna Kumar said that unlike in the past, this summer, rescue calls have increased drastically. the department received at least 100 calls daily, in the last two weeks, compared to only 45 calls earlier.

“Black kites that hover in the sky to spot food, are falling due to dehydration. Similarly, small birds like bulbuls and mynas, and carnivorous birds like crows are also falling. More calls are coming from RR Nagar Zone, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli Zone,” said Kumar.

He also stated that, calls regarding snakes being spotted in gardens and kitchen areas, have also increased.

The rescuers said that this is because reptiles including snakes, move to cooler places during summer. They also said that there is no need to panic, and suggested to just call the BBMP control room instead of trying to handle the snakes themselves.

The General Manager, People For Animal (PFA), Colonel Nawaz Shariff stated that their organisation has seen a 20 per cent raise in the rescue calls, compared to last year.