OTT, social media prime reasons for sleep issues

BENGALURU: Approximately 58 per cent of people across the country go to bed after 11pm, close to half wake up feeling tired in the mornings, and 88 per cent experience multiple awakenings during the night, and one in 4 individuals believe they have insomnia, according to the Great Indian Sleep scorecard released on World Sleep Day.

The report, conducted by Wakefit.co, a sleep and home solutions provider, suggests the prevalence of digital exposure, coupled with escalating stress levels, exacerbates sleep issues. Social media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms are emerging as the primary reasons for 54 per cent of the people staying up beyond their ideal bedtime, and a staggering 88 per cent admitting to using their phones just before going to bed.

The survey, which collected around 10,000 responses, reported that over 30 per cent of individuals stay awake at night, fretting about their future. Meanwhile, 31 per cent advocates a better mattress and consistent sleep routine for improved sleep quality, while 38 per cent believes in avoiding digital devices.

The report also provides an insight into the nighttime dynamics across the country, unveiling a spectrum of sleep habits and trends as varied as the cities they represent. It highlights that social media is responsible for keeping 43 per cent of residents in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru awake in the late hours.