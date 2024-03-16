Truck rams bridge wall, hits rail, road traffic in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A truck rammed into the parapet wall of a bridge above the railway tracks near the Dobbset railway station, 49 km from KSR Bengaluru station, on Friday evening, leaving it hanging. As a precautionary measure, Bengaluru Railway Division stopped train operations for half an hour impacting two trains. Vehicular traffic on the highway too was impacted for sometime.

South Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath Kanamadi told TNIE, “A vehicle hit the parapet wall around 6.30 pm between Nidvanda and Hirehalli in Tumakuru. Electrical and train operations were blocked for half an hour as a precautionary measure.”

The Tumakuru Banaswadi DEMU Special (Train no. 06512) was stopped at Hirehalli railway station for 30 minutes and the KSR-Vande Bharat Express (Train no. 20662) was halted for 18 minutes at KDAG station and later on for 10 minutes at Hirehalli station.

“Our officers brought an earthmover and removed the dangling piece of wall,” the CPRO said. Following that, operations were restored.

An eyewitness said the Gol Gumbaz Express too suffered some delay. “Vehicles queued up on the Tumakuru-Doddaballapur Highway after the truck hit the wall,” he added.

NHAI officials too visited the spot.