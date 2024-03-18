Bengaluru: Poll officer meets party reps, lays down rules

BENGALURU: With the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections kicking in, Chief Election Officer Manoj Kumar Meena held a meeting on Sunday with representatives of national and regional political parties, to discuss the issues of parties and their candidates.

The discussion included methods of campaigning and subjects that can be spoken about. Meena told the representatives to help them enrol people, check their names on the voters’ list and to create awareness about voting. He said that since political parties and candidates are well aware of the ground situation, they should help people who face issues like getting voter ID cards.

Meena also said that many apps have been created, like cVIGIL, for candidates and citizens to reach out to election officials in case of complaints, and seek information. People can register complaints on the app or dial 1950, and their identity will be kept anonymous.

The public can also use Voter Helpline app to check voting details, apply for a voter ID or make any required changes. Candidates and political parties can use Suvidha, and app created by the Election Commission to file nominations and get clearances. All the apps are available on Android platforms. There is also a Know Your Candidate (KYC) app, to know all details of candidates. This app is aimed at bringing in transparency.

Rs 20L unaccounted cash seized ahead of polls

Bengaluru: With the Model Code of Conduct being implemented for the Lok Sabha elections, election officers and police are keeping an eye out for transportation of money, liquor, gold and other items used to lure voters. During an inspection, Ashoknagar police found unaccounted cash of Rs 13 lakh being transported in a car. Narayan (45), who was found in possession of the cash, runs a poultry in Hosur, and had come to Bengaluru to collect money from his friends. However, he failed to provide proper documents for the substantial sum. The Static Surveillance Team near Nelamangala Town nabbed Gunashekar, a native of Tamil Nadu who was en route to Tumakuru with Rs 7 lakh in cash in his car. Gunashekar is involved in the borewell drilling business.