Dried-up borewells and overburdened tankers: How Bengalureans are grappling with a crisis

Summer is still some time away, but Bengaluru is already facing the heat as the ongoing water crisis threatens to leave residents high and dry. Amidst dried-up borewells and overburdened tanker services, locals have been forced to improvise as they strive to make the most of the limited water resources available.

Musthafa, a student residing in Devara Jeevanahalli (DJ Halli), said his building's owner just got another water tank "as a precautionary measure." He added that the current climate in the city is not what it used to be. "To top it off, Bangalore never expected a rise in population. Moreover, the government did not address this issue back then and was under the notion that Karnataka has Cauvery to themselves so what could possibly go wrong? Instead of fighting with Tamil Nadu, if they had spent half of that time on improving infrastructure, we wouldn't be facing this crisis," he said.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has responded by banning the use of drinking water for non-essential purposes such as car washing, gardening etc. A fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed if the order is violated and in case of repetitions, they will be fined an additional Rs 500 every time.

The board also urged members of the public who spot any violations to call the BWSSB call centre number 1916 and lodge a complaint.

Earlier, Bengaluru's district administration issued an order fixing the price of tanker water after persistent allegations that tanker owners are extorting customers.

"In Kurubarahalli, we are procuring tankers that charge Rs 700 for one trip. We have no choice as Cauvery water comes only on alternate days that too for one hour in the morning and one hour in the night," says Sheela V, a resident from the area. Her sister who stays in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) is facing the same issue as the tanker prices in that area range from Rs 700-1000.

In places like Chikkabanavara and neighbouring areas like Nagasandra, T Dasarahalli and Mallasandra, people need to wait for two days after booking a tanker, leading to a halt in their day-to-day activities like bathing, laundry, kitchen chores etc. "Earlier, we used to get the CMC (Cauvery Monitoring Committee) water thrice a week. But now we get it only once a week and only for a short duration. Sometimes we get it at odd times during the night which makes it even more difficult to keep track," says Jayalakshmi, who stays in Chikkasandra near Hesaraghatta main road.

Regarding the use of Cauvery water, Musthafa said central areas of Bengaluru are fine as of now but the outskirts are facing a tough time. "People are literally scavenging for water, and this includes the rich who recently bought newly constructed apartments on the outskirts such as Devanahalli, KR Puram, Mahadevpura, Hoskote and more. Many of these big apartments require immense amounts of water and mostly rely on tankers now that borewells have dried up," he said.