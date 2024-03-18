Ooru’s brews: India's filter coffee

BENGALURU: Waking up to the aroma of freshly-brewed filter coffee is not merely a ritual for most South Indians but a lifestyle that has received generational love.
This romance of Indians with filter coffee caught the world’s attention when it bagged the second position in the recently-released list of ‘Top 38 Coffees In The World’ by food and travel guide platform TasteAtlas.
The list has opened up a whole new discussion about the best places to have filter coffee in namma ooru. Turns out the beauty of Bengaluru is that every area has joints where people vouch for their cuppa. If you are one of those whose life begins after the right kind of filter coffee – the perfect decoction with the right percentage of the chicory, here’s a curated guide of CE’s favourite spots to score the best filter coffee.Brahmin’s Coffee Bar: One of the most popular joints in the south Bengaluru area of Basavanagudi, Brahmin’s is a no-fuss place with a fixed menu. Crisp vadas with a side of chutney, washed down with some filter coffee is what many stand in long queues for. If you are lucky, you might witness the theatrics in the coffee section – the mixing of the strong decoction with milk for some bisi-bisi coffee. Price: Rs 22
MTR: Mavalli Tiffin Room, aka MTR, which recently turned 100, is not just known for its rava idli but also its cup of double-strong coffee. If you are someone who likes your coffee without any chicory, this should be on your list. The original branch is on Lalbagh Road, where they supposedly roast their coffee beans and grind them every day to keep the aroma intact. Price: Rs 54
CTR: Central Tiffin Room or CTR in Malleswaram is a must-visit place for anyone visiting namma ooru. Many celebrities like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have braved the fan crowd to enjoy the famous benne dosae. The best way to round up that butter-filled dosae is with a tumbler of filter coffee. Price: Rs 25
India Coffee House: A no-frills, government-run place, India Coffee House on Church Street has been a meeting point for poets, artists, and literati. The coffee served here has a distinct flavour that is better tasted than described! Price: Rs 30
Airlines Hotel: Tucked away near Lavelle Road, Airlines is a favourite haunt for old Bengalureans, who vouch for its coffee. With the right amount of sweetness, the filtered brew is served in a glass tumbler with milk froth on top of the coffee being their specialty. Price: Rs 50