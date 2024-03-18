Ooru’s brews: India's filter coffee

BENGALURU: Waking up to the aroma of freshly-brewed filter coffee is not merely a ritual for most South Indians but a lifestyle that has received generational love.

This romance of Indians with filter coffee caught the world’s attention when it bagged the second position in the recently-released list of ‘Top 38 Coffees In The World’ by food and travel guide platform TasteAtlas.

The list has opened up a whole new discussion about the best places to have filter coffee in namma ooru. Turns out the beauty of Bengaluru is that every area has joints where people vouch for their cuppa. If you are one of those whose life begins after the right kind of filter coffee – the perfect decoction with the right percentage of the chicory, here’s a curated guide of CE’s favourite spots to score the best filter coffee.Brahmin’s Coffee Bar: One of the most popular joints in the south Bengaluru area of Basavanagudi, Brahmin’s is a no-fuss place with a fixed menu. Crisp vadas with a side of chutney, washed down with some filter coffee is what many stand in long queues for. If you are lucky, you might witness the theatrics in the coffee section – the mixing of the strong decoction with milk for some bisi-bisi coffee. Price: Rs 22