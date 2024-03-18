Poles, Podiums & Pursuits

But Maini’s elation was short-lived. After the governing body discovered potential ‘performance altering’ damage on his car, he was disqualified from the session, forcing him to start both Sprint and Feature races in last place. “When you do something so significant for yourself and the country and it’s taken away through no fault of your own – it doesn’t feel great. But rules are rules and it’s easy to feel like a victim in such situations. It was a difficult weekend, and it was all about controlling my emotions. In the end, we made the most out of it, finishing P7 in the feature race from 22nd on the grid and we left with some crucial points,” he shares.

During the Bahrain weekend, Maini and his team stressed that the damage didn’t have a positive impact on his performance and their assertion was proven right at the following event in Saudi Arabia. Maini was a close contender for pole again on the streets of Jeddah, narrowly missing out to Bearman. “Without that mistake from my side, we would have been on pole. Nevertheless, we inherited pole after Ollie went to F1. It just shows that we are competitive every weekend. Our qualifying pace is probably slightly better than our race pace. But we’re getting stronger with race pace, as well. So it’s a positive trajectory,” he adds.

At the upcoming Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this weekend, the Alpine Academy junior – who is currently being advised by former two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen – hopes to carry forward that momentum, while doing a better job of stringing together a competitive weekend. “Australia is an exciting, bumpy track. I got my first podium in Melbourne last year, so I love the track and have fond memories of it. I’m confident that we have a solid baseline with the car. If we do everything we can, I am sure there is potential for a win or a podium,” he says with a smile. Maini insists that he is not worrying about the overall picture of the championship just yet, instead focussing on trying to maximise individual weekends. Nevertheless, he doesn’t rule out his contention for the title either.

Meanwhile, back in Bengaluru meant spending some much-needed quality time with loved ones, a rarity amidst his hectic schedule, he says, “I don’t have much time during the year to spend with friends, family, or home. So when I return, I try to make the most of it, while still maintaining my training regimen. I usually try to abstain from drinking during the season, but when I’m home, it’s wonderful to go out with friends for dinner or a movie. I spend a lot of time in the United Kingdom and other countries, but they are not home. Home is here in Bengaluru.”