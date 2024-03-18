Shopkeeper in Bengaluru attacked by mob over loud music; police held three suspects

According to the FIR copy (Crime number 0049/2024) registered by the Halasurugate police, the victim was at his Krishna Telecom shop in Siddanna Lane. The accused picked up a fight with the victim for playing loud music. During the verbal altercation, the accused pulled him out of the shop and attacked him with weapons.

In a swift action, the police said to have arrested three accused.

The accused have been booked under various sections including attempt to murder (IPC 307).

Further investigations are on.