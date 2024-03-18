Shopkeeper in Bengaluru attacked by mob over loud music; police held three suspects

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old shopkeeper has been brutally attacked by a group of over five men for playing loud music. The incident happened at Siddanna Lane in Halasurugate police station limits on Sunday evening between 6 pm and 6.40 pm. The video of the incident has gone viral.
The victim identified as G Mukesh, a resident of Cubbonpete, has filed a complaint at the jurisdictional Halasurugate police station on Sunday night around 10.30 pm against Suleman, Shanavaz, Rohith, Dyanish, Taruna and others.
According to the FIR copy (Crime number 0049/2024) registered by the Halasurugate police, the victim was at his Krishna Telecom shop in Siddanna Lane. The accused picked up a fight with the victim for playing loud music. During the verbal altercation, the accused pulled him out of the shop and attacked him with weapons.
In a swift action, the police said to have arrested three accused.
The accused have been booked under various sections including attempt to murder (IPC 307).
Further investigations are on.