Gold valued at Rs One crore seized from passengers at Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: The Air Intelligence Unit of Bengaluru Airport Customs seized over 1.5 kilograms of gold worth nearly Rs One crore from four flyers, including one woman, arriving on different flights on Monday.

All the passengers are Indians who arrived at Kempegowda International Airport from Gulf countries and Malaysia, said customs officials.

The modus operandi in all these incidents bears a similarity: concealing gold within clothing.

The incident that has sent alarm bells is that of a 30-year-old from Bengaluru who sells IT and hardware equipment in the city. “He had arrived from Kuala Lumpur on an Air Asia flight (AK-053) around 11 pm. He had concealed gold weighing 197.43 grams in the form of a crude gold kada and an O-link chain, which have a total market value of Rs 12,55,655,” said an official.

Bringing crude gold in any form inside the country is banned.

“This incident is quite alarming for us, as even well-paid professionals are now lured into committing such an offence,” the official added.

In another incident, a woman passenger arriving on an Air Arabia flight from Kuwait (J9-431) was caught smuggling crude gold-cut chains, bangles and pendants totaling 196.73 grams concealed inside her clothes. It is valued at Rs 12,51,203.

Two passengers arriving from Medina and Bahrain who attempted to smuggle foreign-origin gold in crude form in the form of chains and small gold bars were caught due to surveillance on their movements by Customs officials following their suspicious behaviour.

“A total of 1.167 kg of gold valued at Rs 74,64,986 was seized from both the passengers,” said an official release.

“The passenger from Medina arrived on two Air Arabia flights to Bengaluru: one from Medina to Sharjah (G9-176) and then from Sharjah to Bengaluru (G9-496). The flyer from Bahrain arrived by Gulf Air flight (GF 282),” an official said.

The exact breakdown of the seizures made from each of these passengers is not available.