Kodagu information portal relaunched in a new avatar

BENGALURU: Kodagu’s first tourism and news portal, coorgtourisminfo.com, originally launched in 2005 by journalist and author PT Bopanna, has been relaunched in a new avatar. The new site is a merger of five of Bopanna’s Kodagu-centric websites focusing on recipes, homestays, jewellery, and books.

The revamped portal includes sections covering tourist spots, homestays, Kodava culture, recipes, history, festivals, books, and blogs, and is a complete repository of information for everyone who wants to visit Kodagu or know more about its history and culture.

The website also features a section dedicated to Kodava rituals concerning birth, wedding, and death to cater to the diaspora spread across the world. Besides featuring a weekend tour plan to Kodagu curated by renowned travel writer Priya Ganapathy, it also includes area-wise detailed listings of homestays with contact details. It also features columns by celebrated writer CP Belliappa, alongside a section on ‘Kodagu experiences’ that features first-hand experiences of travellers.

Bopanna sees this passion project as a public service that aims to guide people visiting Kodagu about its local culture and traditions so that they become more aware, responsible, understanding, and appreciative of the place.