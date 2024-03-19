Ladies first!

BENGALURU: Allen Abhishek, a hard-core Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fan, makes sure that each time the team plays the finals, he watches till the end. He did the same on Sunday evening when the RCB women’s team clinched an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals to claim their maiden title in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The win was special as it broke a jinx of almost 16 years. What was different this time for Abhishek though? “We usually skip the post-match presentation as soon as we know that the team is losing the match. We don’t want to see another team lifting

the cup. For the first time, we actually saw the winning moment and have been rewatching it since, just to relive the winning experience,” says an emotional Abhishek.

The win is a huge deal for many RCB fans like him, an emotion that was evident on the streets of Bengaluru. “After the win, I went to Church Street where people were dancing and embracing each other,” says Abhishek, who also co-founded the fan page RCB fan army.

Having been a pioneer and ardent promoter of women’s cricket from the ’70s, Geeta Parthasarathi beams with pride at RCB’s triumph. “Women’s cricket has arrived and they have just shown that they are as good, if not better than the Indian men’s team in terms of talent and skills. It’s a great motivation for other women to take up cricket as a professional game. It’s a milestone in the history of women’s cricket,” says Parthasarathi, who recalls the struggles to promote women’s cricket back in the day.