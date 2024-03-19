Murder accused hotelier shot at for attacking cop

BENGALURU: Kaggalipura police shot a 50-year-old murder accused in the leg, after he allegedly attacked a policeman during a spot mahazar. The accused, S Somesha, a resident of Sarakki in JP Nagar 1st Stage, is a rowdy sheeter in JP Nagar police station. He was absconding in Uttar Pradesh after killing his close friend in December last year.

On credible information, police arrested him in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and brought him to Kaggalipura police station early on Saturday. After completing the arrest formalities, they took him to the place where he had disposed of the body, and the weapon used to commit the offence.

Police said Somesha was taken to Smashana Road in Uttarahalli, Bengaluru South, on Saturday afternoon, when he allegedly attacked a head constable, Medappa (40), in a bid to escape. He was shot in his left leg and shifted to Kaggalipura Government Hospital for surgery.

The accused, a hotelier, is said to be involved in four other murder cases, besides other heinous crimes. “On December 5 last year, the accused killed his friend Ayyappan Chilladorai Thevar, who had taken money from Somesha to start hotels at Anjanapura and Mumbai, and failed to return it. After incurring loss in business,

Thevar was unable to return the money, and despite this, he sought financial help from the accused again. Frustrated over this, the accused and two others had strangled Thevar to death using a cable wire. The accused had then disposed of the body on Kaggalipura Tank Bund. The weapon was thrown inside a eucalyptus grove on Bannerghatta Road. Somesha then travelled towards Hubballi and had burnt the clothes that he wore at the time of the murder,” said an officer.