Four held from Gwalior for robbery bid

BENGALURU: In a joint operation with the Madhya Pradesh police, the Kodigehalli police arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in the futile robbery bid at Laxmi Banker and Jewellery shop in Devinagar last Thursday, in which the miscreants had opened fire injuring two persons. One more accused, who was arrested by the police, was also found to have sustained bullet injuries and was hospitalised by the police, but he succumbed to injuries.

The police identified the accused as Khana Sharma (23), Pradeep Sharma (37) and Ashu Sharma (27). Suraj (30) is the accused who succumbed to bullet injury, while another accused, Vikas Pandit, is absconding. Most of the accused have cases against them, Khana Sharma has 12 cases against him in Morena police station in Madhya Pradesh.

On Thursday, four persons entered Laxmi Banker and Jewellery shop and tried to rob gold and silver articles. As the workers resisted, they opened fire, injuring Hapuram (38), the shop owner, and his nephew Ananda Ram (25) before fleeing the scene.

“During the investigation, a fingerprint found at the scene of crime gave clues about the accused. Miscreants were found to be from the Morena district in Gwalior. Special teams were formed and with the help of local police, we nabbed the four accused at the Gwalior railway station. Among the four, Suraj had sustained a bullet injury in the neck in the melee at the jewellery shop but had not been treated. He was admitted to a hospital in Gwalior, but he died,” the police said.

The investigation revealed that the accused had stolen a motorcycle in HSR Layout a day before the robbery bid, while they stole another vehicle two hours before the incident from Vidyaranyapura. Four pistols, 12 bullets and two mobile phones were seized from the accused, the police added.