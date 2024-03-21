Eating a rainbow

BENGALURU: Eating a diet with various colours is what is considered a ‘health-promoting and healing diet’.

A ‘Rainbow diet’ or a diet comprising various colours does not mean eating food which is artificially-coloured with colouring and flavouring agents. Rather, it promotes food containing natural colours such as red, orange/ yellow, green, blue/purple, and white.

These colours come about due to the presence of certain types of phytonutrients – the natural colourful compounds that are found in plants which not only provide essential vitamins and minerals but also help our cells to communicate with each other.

Some phytonutrients boast anti-inflammatory properties, others are potent antioxidants, anti-cancerous, anti-ageing. They also help boost immunity, and have many other health-promoting functions and healing effects.

When you have all the colours included in your diet, you don’t have to worry about the amino acids or fibres in the food since you get all of this in its natural state from the different coloured fruits and vegetables.

What you need to do is to eat at least one cup of each colour group every day. So, start exploring and adding new fruits and vegetables to your diet, while continuing to have the old ones in more healthy and tasty ways. Even having the same vegetable but in different colours, like purple cabbage and different-coloured bell peppers is beneficial.

Meanwhile, how you consume the vegetables is also important. A few of them are good when consumed raw, while a few others are better when cooked and others like carrots, celery, broccoli, peppers, and most of the green leafy vegetables and tomatoes are beneficial regardless of how they are consumed.

(The writer is chief medical officer, Prakriti Shakti - Clinic of Natural Medicine by CGH Earth)