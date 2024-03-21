Outsourced engineers request Bangalore Development Authority to pay pending salaries for five months

BENGALURU: Around 20 civil engineers outsourced by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) are yet to get their salaries for the past five months. They continue working on the field in crucial BDA projects including the Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout.

A group of engineers gather at the BDA head office requesting for their pending payment.

One of them told TNIE, “We are struggling now. Since November, we have not been paid our salaries. It has been five months now. We are managing to work somehow as the job is important for us. BDA has to release an order on our employment to our agency. We have been repeatedly pursuing it.”

Another engineer said that each had to be paid Rs 41,000 per month. “Our contract is renewed annually. We did not have any problem with payment in the past. It is only this time that we have not been paid.”