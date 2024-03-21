Rejected by GF, 20-year-old dies by suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old youth died by suicide in Hebbagodi police station limits on Monday, allegedly dejected after his girlfriend broke off with him.

The police said the deceased, Harshith, received a call from a relative of his girlfriend threatening him to end the relationship stating that they had chosen another man for her. Following this, the girl too stopped talking to Harshith and told him to maintain distance from her. Harshith, who still tried to keep in touch with her, hung himself to a ceiling fan at his rented house in Anekal after she reportedly ignored his calls, the police added.

Before taking the extreme step, Harshith, who recently started working at a private firm as an accountant, had sent a message to his mother on WhatsApp along with the contact details of the relative who had threatened him, the police said and added that his mother later tried contacting the same number but received no response.

His parents then lodged a complaint with the Hebbagodi police, holding Harshith’s girlfriend, who was reportedly in a relationship with him for nearly two years, and her relatives responsible for their son’s death.

A police officer said Harshith had been staying alone at a rented house in Hulimangala since he started working. His girlfriend’s family also reside within Hulimangala, but they and the girl fled after they got to know about the incident and are yet to be traced.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 044246 40050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225 521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.