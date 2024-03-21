Seizures: 205 FIRs registered in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The election flying squads, Static Surveillance Teams, and police have registered 205 FIRs concerning the seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and other freebies.

The excise department booked 249 heinous cases, 206 cases for breach of license condition, 13 NDPS, and 822 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965, and also 156 different types of vehicles have been seized.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, on Wednesday, in a release said, a total of Rs 27,62,47,214 worth of items have been seized, including gold and silver worth Rs 6,10,000. The Vijayapura Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station Team has seized Rs 2,93,50,000 cash in the Vijayapaura Parliamentary constituency, and the SST Team has seized Rs 32,92,500 cash in Siraguppa taluk, Ballari, and Rs 50,00,000 in Bannikoppa check post, Yelaburga taluk, Koppal.

10 vehicles in one convoy

Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Venkatesh Kumar R, has said that cases will be booked against political parties and candidates if they are found using more than 10 vehicles for a political rally in one go. He explained that only 10 vehicles can move in one convoy and there has to be at least 100m gap between two convoys. Also, one vehicle is permitted to carry only one flag, during campaigning. He pointed out that during the last Assembly elections, there was a convoy of around 80 vehicles and the candidate was booked for violating the model code of conduct.

Alternative documents

All electors who have been issued EPIC are expected to produce the EPIC for their identification at the polling stations before voting. Electors who are unable to produce the EPIC should produce one of the following alternative photo identity documents to establish their identity. The list includes: Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, passbooks with photographs issued by banks/post office, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, driving license, PAN card, and passport, among others.