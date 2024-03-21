'The Father': Fragmented Realities

Discussing the challenges of a play that is not chronological from the lens of a fragmented mind, Nicholas highlights, “The scenes are not chronological at all because it’s all in his mind. One scene is in the daytime and in the next couple of seconds, it’s night. That was our biggest challenge in how to show it visually. So, we are using LED walls to create the effect of the house. The portrait of his daughter keeps changing. The walls change colour, things appear and disappear.”

TM Karthik, known for his nuanced performances, says that theatre is not just about entertainment but also about impact. “Today, there is a lot of focus on comedy, and we all tend to go away from very serious issues. For me, it cannot be primarily about entertainment. The story has to have an impact on the audience where either they’re shaken, or they go back in time and reflect about things,” says Karthik.

Talking about his process of bringing the character to life, Karthik laughs, “I just forget my lines…problem solved,” quickly adding, “Just joking. Each actor has different ways of getting into character. One of the most important things for me is complete trust in my director. An actor has to blindly accept and follow what the director wants from you.”

Karthik shares his admiration for Anthony Hopkins’ portrayal in the film adaptation, yet he emphasises the need to bring his own interpretation to the role. “The question is what else can you bring to the stage? The point is that you do something that people relate to and if you attempt plays, which are so beautiful, it’ll make you a better actor.

You are attempting to do something which is at Mount Everest, the least you can do is stand on a small hill. The idea is to aspire to try to reach somewhere,” he adds. Performing in Bengaluru holds a special significance for him. Karthik finds the audience here to be diverse and unbiased, offering a true test of a performer’s mettle. “In my last play, there were many young people, old people, and foreigners. We don’t have that kind of diversity and generosity anywhere else,” shares Karthik.