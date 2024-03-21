Woman kills 2-year-old daughter, tries to end life in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman allegedly killed her two-year-old daughter and then attempted to kill herself by slitting her throat due to frequent fights with her husband and in-laws. The incident happened in Seegehalli in KR Puram police station limits on March 17. The deceased child has been identified as Shrikita while her mother, Chinna, a homemaker, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police said, “The incident came to light on the morning of March 17 when Lakshminarayan (31) found his 2-year-old daughter dead and his wife with her throat slit after returning from a temple.” Lakshminarayan, a software engineer, immediately called his neighbours, who rushed his wife and child to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared his daughter dead.

The postmortem report revealed that Chinna had allegedly smothered her child with a pillow and then slit her throat and wrist with a knife. It is said that Chinna and Lakshminarayan had marital issues due to conflict with the latter’s family members. The couple, who had been married for over three years, moved to Bengaluru from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh in December due to arguments between Chinna and her husband’s family.