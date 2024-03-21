Woman, twin sons found dead in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a woman and her two sons were found dead at their residence in JP Nagar on Wednesday morning. While the police have not ruled out the possibility of suicide, the autopsy and forensic reports are awaited to ascertain the cause of death.

The police identified the deceased as Sukanya (50) and her twin sons, Nikith (28) and Nishith (28). The family hailed from Udupi district. The initial probe revealed that the bodies were found in a burnt state in the bedroom but there was no evidence of petrol or LPG gas leakage. Sukanya’s husband Jayananda was in the drawing room when the incident occurred.

The police said that it appears to be a suicide but they are awaiting the forensic reports to confirm the same. “It is suspected that they have used some inflammable chemical to immolate themselves. Experts will determine what chemical was used to end their lives,” the police added.

A relative of the deceased said that the family had financial problems after the Covid-19 pandemic. “Jayananda was running a small-scale factory, which he had to shut down due to losses during the pandemic. The family had raised loans from banks and other sources but failed to repay the debt. The lenders were visiting his residence to recover the money,” the family member added.

Nikith worked in an animation design company while Nishit, who was physically challenged, had completed Master of Computer Application (MCA) and secured a work-from-home job. Sukanya was taking tuition classes at home. The family, which lived elsewhere, had reportedly shifted to the rented house in JP Nagar III Phase, about three months ago.

A neighbour, who sent his son for tuition to Sukanya, said that the family seemed to be facing financial difficult as Sukanya was allegedly requesting her neighbours to give her Rs 500-1,000 on occasions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of South Division, Shivaprakash Devraj, said that the initial probe had suggested that it was suicide and financial distress was suspected to be the reason. An unnatural death case is registered at JP Nagar police station, he added.