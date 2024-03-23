'Astrologer’ nabbed over bizman suicide in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old fake astrologer has been arrested for abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old businessman in Kanakapura Rural police station limits in Ramanagara district.

The deceased, Muthuraju, a resident of Chandupura village in Maddur taluk, had died after jumping into the Arkavathi river at T Bekuppe Circle in Kanakapura taluk on March 9. The police had registered a case of unnatural death as the family did not suspect anybody.

However, 10 days after the death, when the victim’s family members were checking his mobile phone, they found that the death was over blackmail and extortion. Muthuraju’s 23-year-old wife V Shilpa approached the police and filed a complaint on Tuesday. Based on the complaint, Vishnu Shastri, who is pursuing graduation, has been arrested for abetment of suicide (IPC 306).

“The victim, who was running a sawmill near Dodda Avalahalli, had incurred losses. He then sought the astrologer’s advice after finding the details on social media,” an officer said.

Shastri assured Muthuraju of solving his problems and took photographs of all his family members. “The accused edited the pictures of the victim and his mother-in-law and started demanding money or he would make it look like Muthuraju sought his advice to have an illicit relationship with his wife’s mother. Unable to bear the torture, Muthuraju took the extreme step,” the officer added.