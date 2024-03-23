Woman security guard files sexual harassment complaint against senior Bengaluru Metro official

BENGALURU: A woman security guard employed by a private security agency working for Bengaluru Metro has recently filed a sexual harassment case at the Subramanya Nagar police station against a senior security official of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The FIR also names the owner of her agency as second accused for allegedly instructing her to tolerate and cooperate with such misbehaviour.

The 34-year-old woman, a resident of Dasarahalli, is a former employee of Wisdom Agency which is one of the agencies that takes care of security aspects of Metro stations on the Purple Line.

The FIR on March 15 has been filed under Sections 354A (sexual harassment involving physical contact, making sexually coloured remarks etc) and 504 (intentionally insults another person), 506 (criminal intimidation) 509 (word gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) and 34 (joint culpability for an act) of the IPC.