Stay in check during polls, cops warn rowdies in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The West Division police raided homes of as many as 326 rowdy sheeters on Saturday morning and warned them against working for any political party in the coming Lok Sabha elections. The early morning raids were conducted in Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, JJ Nagar and other jurisdictions. The rowdies were also warned not to indulge in any criminal activities during the polls.

The raids were conducted between 6 am and 9 am, however, no weapons were seized from the houses that were raided. The drive was conducted as a precautionary measure in view of the coming Parliamentary elections, and covered the jurisdiction of 19 police stations. As many as 231 rowdies were at home at the time. The police have obtained fingerprints. Around 95 rowdies were not present during the raids, and no cases were registered against any of them. Efforts are on to track them.

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place, the raids were conducted on the directions from the DCP (West).

It may be recalled that the South Division police conducted simultaneous raids at the residences of over 234 history-sheeters on Thursday. The raids were conducted in the jurisdiction of 16 police stations, including Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Siddapura, Banashankari, Puttenahalli, Subramanyapura, Konanakunte, Talaghattapura, and Girinagar.