IMA asks government to improve living standards

BENGALURU: Tuberculosis is a poor man’s disease and the best way to control it is to improve the standard of living of people, their health, hygiene and nutritional conditions, said doctors of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

With the World TB Day being observed on Sunday, the IMA has submitted a representation to the Planning Commission and the Union government to chalk out plans to improve the standard of living of people in India so that the spread of TB can be controlled.

IMA President Dr R V Asokan told The New Indian Express that there was a need to reduce TB to a critical level where the living standards are not the main factor for the spread of the disease. It cannot be eradicated yet, but it is the elimination and reduction that is crucial.

He pointed out that the central and state governments had started initiatives to control the spread, but when Covid-19 hit, the programmes stopped. “It is a complete package that needs to be addressed, especially housing, overcrowding and nutrition. TB is an illness of poverty and cannot be medically eradicated alone, but can be treated.

TB is curable, but nowadays the cases of drug resistance is becoming a matter of growing concern. Thus doctors from across the country have been called for an interaction at IMA to explain the importance of the measures that need to be taken and how the spread of the disease needs to be controlled,” he added.

Dr Asokan said there is a need for coordination among all stakeholders and proper governance. Even if there is a political will, more efforts are needed on the ground.