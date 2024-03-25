Man frames bro for drug peddling in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Enraged by his brother’s success in business and fuelled by a personal dispute, a man conspired with his other siblings to falsely tipoff the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police through a police informant about his brother’s involvement in drug trafficking.

The police said that on February 2, based on this information, CCB police inspected the car of the victim, Chogaram, and found 400 gm of ganja.

After the case was transferred to the RR Nagar police, an FIR was filed under the NDPS Act, and Chogaram was arrested. When nothing could be ascertained during questioning, the police initiated a probe again, and through CCTV footage they found that Arun and Ravi had placed the drugs inside his car.

During the interrogation, Arun disclosed that he had acted upon the instructions of Punaram, Chogaram’s brother. When police took Punaram into custody, he confessed that he instructed his accomplices, Sohail and Asif, who operate a human rights NGO in Kumaraswamy Layout, to tipoff the CCB police through a police informant based in KR Puram, who was not aware of the incident.

During the probe, the police found out that the drugs were arranged by none other than Chogaram’s elder brother Dongaram. He had also arranged for a ticket for Punaram to flee to Rajasthan after hatching the plot.

A senior police officer told TNIE, “Dongaram, who was arrested from Rajasthan, told us that Chogaram had earlier leaked information to the media and police that Dongaram was involved in the plastic business, despite a government ban. Because of this, Dongaram, his younger brother Jagdish and friend Manjunath Babu devised the plan along with Punaram.”

Punaram had also kidnapped the latter’s son last year trying to extort money, but was arrested shortly after. The police said Dongaram transported the 400 gm of ganja from Rajasthan in buses. Eight men, including Dongaram, Punaram, and Jagdish, all businessmen and residents of Rajasthan along with Sohail, Asif, Arun, Ravi, and Manjunath Babu have been arrested by the RR Nagar police.