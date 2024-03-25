Police stations have become business centres, says Lokayukta special court

BENGALURU: Observing that the pathetic situation in police stations made the common man lose faith in the system, the Special Court for Lokayukta Cases recently declined to grant bail to KR Puram police inspector Vajramuni K, who was arrested by the Lokayukta police while allegedly receiving Rs 50,000 as bribe not to arrest a couple in a case till they get anticipatory bail.

Agreeing with the apprehension of the prosecution that the witnesses in the case may face threats and the investigation may be hampered if bail is granted to the accused, Judge KM Radhakrishna rejected the bail application of Vajramuni. The judge observed that the custodial interrogation of the inspector is necessary till the statements of the witnesses are recorded and to ensure that the investigation proceeded in the right direction.

Police should be humble, honest, service-oriented, and protect innocent people. But unfortunately, police stations have become business centres because of corruption. If this is not stopped, it will definitely become a challenge and send the wrong message to society where the voiceless, helpless and poor are likely to become the victims of police officers, the judge noted.

The court, however, granted conditional bail to the sub-inspector of KR Puram police station, Ramya N, who was also arrested in the bribery case, as she is pregnant and has some health issues.

On March 12, Ramya secured the accused couple for questioning. When their advocate visited the station, Ramya sought Rs 5 lakh bribe not to arrest them till they get anticipatory bail. However, she agreed for Rs 2 lakh, of which her share was Rs 50,000. The rest was to be given to Vajramuni. She took two blank cheques from the couple. However, Vajramuni made a WhatsApp call later and sought Rs 3 lakh from the advocate, who recorded the conversation.

On March 14, Vajramuni and Ramya were trapped and arrested by the Lokayukta police.