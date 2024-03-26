Bengaluru: Home-alone elderly woman robbed

BENGALURU: A 60-year-old home-alone woman was gagged and robbed in broad daylight at her house by a gang of three armed miscreants near Kengeri. The victim, Padmavathi Pateel, had left her door unlocked before going to bring dried clothes from her terrace, and was shocked to find three men inside her house when she came down.

As she stepped in, the accused bolted the doors from inside, tied and gagged her with insulation tape and locked her inside the bathroom. The accused who were in the house for more than 15 minutes took gold jewellery from the cupboard, before fleeing.

Padmavathi, a resident of H Gollahalli village near Kengeri, was robbed on Friday between 11.15 and 11.30 am. Of the three accused, one threatened the victim with a knife, while the other two searched the house to find 260 grams of gold worth around Rs 15 lakh and Rs 55,000 in cash.

After the accused left, the victim managed to remove the tape and scream for help. Her neighbour, Sunanda, rushed to her aid. Padmavathi found the gold and cash stolen, and filed a complaint. Kaggalipura police have registered a case.

“The unidentified accused are yet to be arrested. It is learnt they were speaking in Kannada, and were aged 25-30 years. The victim has not been attacked in the robbery,” an officer part of the investigations said.

A case of robbery (IPC 392) with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt (IPC 397) has been registered. Further investigations are on.