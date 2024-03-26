BWSSB to install AI to prevent malfunction

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasat Manohar on Monday inspected the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), modern technology adoption by BWSSB to prevent the collapse of tubewells at Ganga Bhavani Layout of Chinnappa Garden.

According to the BWSSB, the introduction of the same was to extend proper management of water board tubewells. Engineers stated that the latest technology allows automatic turning on only when there is water and automatically turns off otherwise, thus helping in the efficient and scientific management of borewells.

Besides, it is also free from frequent technical issues in addition to sustainable usage, opined the BWSSB chairman. BWSSB officials said that there are more than 14,000 tubewells in the city but many of these tubewells dried up owing to inadequate maintenance. “A lot of tubewells are coming for repair now.

The motors are kept on even when there is no water, leading to malfunctions. To prevent tubewells from repeated technical glitches, tubewells with AI and IoT were installed on a pilot basis. After evaluation, if the board is satisfied, he technology will be replicated,” they added.