Cultural Crescendo

BENGALURU: Celebrating Bengaluru as a global crossroads for musical artistes from all corners of the world, Patyatann, a band hailing from Mauritius, took the stage at Alliance Française de Bangalore for the first time last Saturday, as part of the Francophonie 2024, a tour promoted by the French Institute in India and the French Alliances of the Indian network.

Formed in 2012, Patyatann is an ensemble of five musicians: Sarasvati Mallac, Anthony Bouic, Kan Chan Kin, Cledy François, and Stephan Paul. Each member brings a unique musical heritage, with instruments ranging from traditional Mauritian percussion instruments to an erhu Chinese violin. “With Mauritius being a multicultural island, we have the opportunity to engage with various instruments and musical influences.

As curious musicians, we are constantly exploring new sonorities. Sarasvati draws from her upbringing in Vedic culture, where she learned to sing mantras and play the mridangam. My musical journey was shaped by metal bands, while Cledy delved into traditional Sega music, mastering various percussion instruments. Stephan initially found his footing in a reggae band, refining his skills on the double bass and Kan has a remarkable talent for crafting instruments from recycled materials,” explains Bouic.

The band’s journey to their first performance in Bengaluru is a way to reconnect with their shared cultural roots. “Performing in India holds great significance for us. We draw inspiration from the rhythms and melodies of Indian music. Some of our songs even speak about this connection, like the one based on the legend of Lemuria, which highlights the existence of a vast continent in the Indian Ocean connecting Mauritius, Madagascar, the Mascarene Islands, India, and even Australia,” says Mallac.

Bouic speaks of the unexpected origins of the band when they were selected for a music festival in England. Unable to define their genre, they jokingly wrote ‘Pakavdirtwa’ on a form, meaning ‘we cannot say’ in Mauritian Creole. “Seeking a name that captured the band’s essence, we stumbled upon the Mauritian expression ‘pa ti atann’, meaning ‘we didn’t expect it’, which we transformed into the single word – patyatann,” says Bouic.

At the core, Patyatann’s message is embracing differences. “I vividly remember a moment when I had the chance to play my erhu alongside a cello and esraj-three distinct sounds that blended seamlessly together. It was magical!” highlights Mallac, further adding, “People often feel apprehensive when encountering something different from themselves, but it’s precisely these differences that enrich our lives. We encourage everyone to dare to explore beyond their familiar surroundings. By doing so, you’ll discover how your soul can recognise itself in others, no matter where they are from.”