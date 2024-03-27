An open ode to airline food

BENGALURU: The recent reports of Electoral Bonds revealed the unhealthy but unsurprising mucky nexus between large corporations and political parties. But what was most interesting was that the information was revealed after pressure from the Supreme Court, based on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by a lawyer. While we have clearly moved to a post-fact, post-truth world, it did spike an interest in me – to file my own PIL. I want to file a litigation against airline companies. My petition will not come from a place of truth-finding, but soul-searching. I am not trying to unearth a truth. I’m merely trying to find the reason behind this madness.

If you think about it, we are a generation that is always eating. We eat during movies, while watching sports; at weddings, birthdays and funerals. We eat when we leave the house, then eat in the airport. This habit again stems from our collective middle-class eating habits before a train journey. Tiffin carriers would be packed, snacks purchased, and water bottles would be filled at the station. Only after we had enough ration for a battle, did we proceed towards our destination. Today, we eat even though our journeys are an hour-long. We quickly gulp down expensive idlis before boarding. Once we are seated on the plane, food is served out again. And we lap it up. It’s the only time we are bending rules of nature. Our eating is not driven by hunger or taste – but from primal greed.

And airline companies know this about us. Which is why they guiltlessly serve us the food. There are two kinds of airlines – those that give everybody free food – and those that charge even for water. So if you’re getting a heart attack, you better have 50 rupees change ready! You raise your hand and accept the plane sandwiches – the kind of sandwiches that have evolved beyond the binaries of hot/cold, good/bad.