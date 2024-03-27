Flying High

BENGALURU: The lead vocalist and guitarist of the music band Best Kept Secret, Behram Siganporia is gearing up for the band’s global tour. CE gets in touch with the Bengaluru-based pilot-turned-musician.

Excerpts follow:

While training to be a pilot, how did you shift to pursuing a music career?

It was my childhood dream to be a pilot. My family too encouraged me to pursue this dream. But while flying was always my passion, my hobby was to sing and play the guitar. Even when I was in flight school, whenever the weather was not fit for flying, I would sit with my guitar and sing for all the pilots in the hangar. But things didn’t work out as planned about aviation. My music career took off faster than my aviation career.

How would you describe your journey in music?

I ended up meeting my band members by chance. A friend was getting married and wanted to put a band together. He brought the band members together. That’s how it began and then one thing led to another. One show became two and then 100 and 200. Then the band got signed by Universal Music Records. We released a few songs and there’s been no looking back after that. Big dreams now with our music and the journey has been fun.

You have a great fan following. Did you ever think of going solo?

I have always believed that I am what I am because of my band. They are the guys who made me believe that we could make a living and a big career out of music. My goal was just to do it for a couple of years, just for the fun and then get back to flying. More than just being band members, they are my best friends and brothers. We all work together, play together and travel together.