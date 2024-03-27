Man held for killing auto driver over drunken brawl in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 55-year-old man from Konanakunte has been arrested on charges of killing an autorickshaw driver whom he had met in a bar on Saturday night. The accused has been identified as Munikrishna, a resident of Raghuvanahalli, and the victim Gopi (55) hailed from Harihara.

Munikrishna had allegedly killed Gopi by hitting him in his car, which has been seized. The Thalagattapura traffic police had first registered the case as it looked like an accident case. However, footage of over 20 CCTV cameras gave a twist to the case and the police found that the accused had intentionally hit the victim over a fight while consuming alcohol. Gopi and his friend Umapathy from Malur had gone to a bar on Vajarahalli 100 Feet Road. The duo met Munikrishna in the bar. After the bar was closed, all three went in Munikrishna’s car to drink. While drinking, Gopi and Umapathy started fighting over a trivial row and the two started scolding Munikrishna after he told them not to fight. Munikrishna asked the two to get out of his car. Gopi is alleged to have tried hitting the accused with his footwear. Frustrated, Munikrishna killed Gopi by hitting him in his car. Umapathy returned home and reportedly attempted suicide by consuming poison as he feared that he too might land in trouble. He was immediately rushed to hospital by his family.

“Since the identity of the victim was not known, we started going through the CCTV camera footage and realised that it was not a case of accident. Based on the car’s registration number, the accused has been arrested,” said the police.