A culinary journey during Ramadan

BENGALURU: Ramadan transforms Bengaluru into a city of fragrant feasts! As Muslims observe the holy month by fasting from dawn to dusk, the city transforms at sunset into a nightly food celebration. Elaborate iftar spreads take center stage, tempting everyone with irresistible aromas – from Fraser Town’s renowned restaurants to the sizzling kebabs of Shivajinagar, and delectable delights of Johnson Market and Koramangala, the air thrums with mouthwatering temptations. It’s a unique culinary experience not to be missed!

On Mosque Road, the legendary Albert Bakery is a must-visit. Be prepared for jostling crowds, but the reward is worth the wait: mildly spiced keema samosas, melt-in-your-mouth brain puffs, and sweet khova naan. Looking for a hearty feast? Chichabas Taj serves up a spread fit for a king, featuring koobideh, marag, haleem, bun kabab, Sallu ki butter chicken, and kali mirch tawa phaal. As you explore further, you’ll encounter Charminar Kabab Paradise, Karama, Rahhams, Empire, Pista House, and Savoury – each outlet adding its own unique touch to the iftar experience.

But Bengaluru’s culinary delights extend beyond the bustling streets. Upscale restaurants cater to the discerning iftar crowd with lavish buffets and curated set menus. At JW Marriott Bengaluru, embark on an opulent iftar adventure. Savour a symphony of Middle Eastern flavours, with specialties from Turkey, Morocco, Lebanon, and Syria. The journey begins with sweet and savoury treats, followed by main course from Malaysia, Indonesia, Southern Thailand, alongside specialties from Mohammed Ali Road and Bohri Mohalla.

The Den Bengaluru offers a luxurious twist on iftar with their handcrafted food boxes. Designed for sehri, iftar, and dinner, these boxes are a delightful assortment of delicacies. Savour patti samosa, chicken roll, sprouts salad, haleem with sheermal, kanji, murgh pankhudi kebab, kache gosht ki biryani, double ka meetha, sheer khurma, and a selection of fruits and nuts.

Shangri-La Bengaluru invites you to celebrate the spirit of togetherness at b Café. Here, you’ll find an array of delectable dishes representing the rich tapestry of Arabic cuisine. Mezze, chicken shawarma, Hyderabadi biryani, lamb kibbeh, haleem, Umm Ali, baklava, and double ka meetha are just a few of the scrumptious highlights on the menu.

Conrad Bengaluru beckons with a vibrant selection of iftar flavours at their Caraway Kitchen. Signature dishes like haleem-e-gosht, shish tawook, murgh musallam, ande ka khagina take center stage, alongside live counters offering biryani, mezze, shawarma, fruits, and nuts.