Ensure water supply to 42 villages of Mahadevapura zone: BBMP Chief to officials

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has instructed the officials concerned to ensure sufficient supply of water to 42 of the 110 villages that come under the Mahadevapura zone.

Addressing a meeting held at the zonal office on drinking water in the zone, Girinath said that measures should be taken to ensure there are no hiccups in the supply of water in the Mahadevapura zone. He instructed the officials to install plastic tanks in areas facing acute water shortage and supply water from the water board.

Further, he asked the officials to check the status of the tubewells in the zone and drill new tubewells if needed.

Girinath said that the private water tankers that have registered with the BBMP have been assigned to their respective zones. “Every tanker owner must affix the self-registration certificate, the vehicle number, owner’s name, complaint number, self-registration number, and zone name on the sticker provided by the corporation,” he said, adding that action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules.

BWSSB to impose Rs 5k penalty for non-installation of aerators

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Wednesday announced that, as per earlier orders of installation of aerators or water flow restrictors in government offices, cinema halls, luxury hotels, community halls, industries, apartments and commercial complexes by March 31, a penalty of Rs 5,000 will be imposed and an additional penalty of Rs 500 per day will be levied if they are not installed. If customers fail to install aerators, BWSSB officials will install the same and the amount will be collected from them. Meanwhile, the board has imposed a penalty on a resident at Vidyaranyapura for using drinking water to wash his car.

JICA lauds BWSSB’s Cauvery Stage V project

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), an international organization, lauded the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for the progress achieved in Cauvery Stage five project. The project supplies drinking water to 110 villages on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The news was shared by BWSSB chairman Ram Prasat Manohar on Wednesday during an inspection of progress of the project. Inspection was carried out in Thalaghattapura, Tataguni, APS College Front and Nettigere pipeline, after which a meeting was held with the officials. “Progress has been made by expediting work that was delayed due to the Covid pandemic and unseasonal rains. Haruka Koyama, representatives of JICA India and Shivani Chauhan, development specialist of JICA India, who visited the city on March 5 and 6, reviewed the progress of the work and appreciated it,” he added. The chairman expressed satisfaction with the steps being taken to alleviate water crisis in the villages around Bengaluru and directed officials to maintain consistency in the project.